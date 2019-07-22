JCB Fastrac stolen in Friday night raid

Members of An Garda Síochána are appealing for information following the theft of a JCB Fastrac tractor over the weekend.

The vehicle was stolen from a premises in Navan, Co. Meath, shortly before midnight on Friday, July 19.

In a statement, local Gardaí said:

“Navan Gardaí are investigating the theft of this JCB Fastrac 4220 reg number 172-MH-##42 stolen from QME Mining Equipment, Ardbraccan, Navan, Meath, between 11:30pm to 11:40pm on Friday, July 19.

The vehicle was last seen heading in the direction of Donaghpatrick from the Kells Road.

“If there was anybody in the area or saw the tractor going through the Donaghpatrick area or knows where one of these machines is parked up in unusual circumstances, please call Navan Garda Station on: 046-9036100; or the Garda confidential line on: 1800-666-111.”

Appeal for stolen trailers

Meanwhile, also in Co. Meath, a farmer has appealed for information following the theft of two trailers from his yard last weekend.

The implements are believed to have been taken at some point between Friday, July 12, and Monday, July 15.

Advertisement

A description has been provided of the stolen trailers.

One of the trailers is a 12ft X 5ft 10in Ifor Williams livestock trailer with sheep decks and dividing gate. It was highlighted that this trailer has some noticeable roof damage which would make it stand out.

In addition, the implement has the number 1-54415 cut into the chassis which would be difficult to hide, according to the owner.

The second trailer taken in the raid is a 12ft X 5ft flatbed trailer.

The implements were taken from a yard located on the N2 approximately 4km south of Slane village, at the end of a lane-way.

There was a locked gate on both the lane and the yard; both were broken open to gain access.

The two trailers were also locked using the manufacturer’s locking system.