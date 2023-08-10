Mileutis, an Israeli-based biopharmaceutical animal and human health company has completed a rigorous, randomised, case-controlled, clinical field trial.

The results of the trial provide further evidence of the ability of its Imilac therapy to substitute the routine use of antibiotics at dry-off in the dairy industry.

The trial was conducted at seven different commercial dairy farms and involved over 500 dairy cows.

In addition, the study revealed that Imilac is further impacting milk nutritional characteristics.

The trial was carried out in dairy farms providing milk to Israel’s two largest dairy product providers – Yotvata Dairy, part of the Strauss Health Group, partially owned by Danone, and Tnuva, Israel’s largest dairy company.

Israeli trials

Antibiotics have traditionally been used to treat and manage udder inflammation in dairy cows (mastitis), the primary issue faced by the dairy industry at the beginning of the dry-off period.

However, this approach, applied for too long, presents farming challenges and human health risks related to antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Mileutis has developed what is describes as a “revolutionary, safe and residue-free biological therapy” named Imilac, helping to address this critical health issue without using antibiotics.

Designed to replace the routine use of antibiotics administered at dry-off once a year, Imilac has reportedly exhibited game-changing results in the clinical trials.

Mileutis conducted a comprehensive trial, including a follow-up period of one full year, to analyse the quantity and quality of milk from cows undergoing the therapy compared to the traditional treatment of antibiotics.

The trial was conducted at seven prominent dairy farms across Israel, spanning from Yotvata and Yahel in the south to the Hama’ayanot Valley in the north-east and Kfar Vitkin on the coastal plain.

The trial produced significant findings that support the company’s goal of reducing antibiotic use and enhancing the welfare of dairy cows.

Milk yield

The research also provided evidence that when using the specialist therapy, the dry period can be shortened while extending the number of milking days.

This breakthrough resulted in an approximate increase of 236kg of milk yield per cow without use of antibiotics.

Imilac also demonstrated a remarkable ability to significantly increase energy-corrected milk yield (ECM) during the subsequent milking cycle of 305-days following treatment.

This increase totalled to 957kg (8.6%) of milk yield per cow and was achieved through natural biological means without the use of exogenous hormones.

The trial showed that the treatment proved to be highly effective in enhancing the level of solids (fat and protein) in milk.

Milk derived from cows treated with Imilac exhibited a 7.2% increase in protein content and a 4% increase in fat content.

Mileutis

Mileutis was established in 2004 and is headed by David Javier Iscovich. The research and development (R&D) effort is being led by Dr. Jose Iscovich, president and co-founder of the company.

“Dairy farmers can now look forward to a future where the milk they produce will contain higher nutritional characteristics for consumers, will be more profitable for the farmers themselves, and environmentally friendly,” David Javier Iscovich said.

“Beyond an increase in the yield and welfare of cows, the improved profitability of dairy farmers can impact milk prices and benefit the broader consumer market while meeting growing global demand.

“The impact of this scientific breakthrough for the dairy industry, consumers, and the environment cannot be overstated.

“Improved milk quality and yield will not only promote high quality consumption for individuals but also contribute to a more environmentally efficient milk production process,” Iscovich added.

Ram Srugo, CEO of Yotvata Dairy added: “In recent years, we have been implementing the Sustainable Dairy Programme in our dairy farms – a project that closely examines the sustainability and welfare aspects of milk production.

“This includes evaluating the cow’s living conditions, proximity to its natural behaviour, overall health, treatment procedures, food quality, environmental impact, and efforts to reduce greenhouse [gas] emissions, among other factors.

“Our association with Mileutis, with its breakthrough development of antibiotic substitutes, allows us to further enhance the welfare of our cows and align with our sustainability goals in the dairy farms.”

The reports from the participating dairy farms indicate a high level of satisfaction across various parameters concerning the cow’s welfare and the positive impact to the environment.