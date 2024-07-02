The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has helped a number of grounded bats in recent days.

One bat was discovered on a storage shelf in a commercial building by workers in Co. Tipperary, another was found on the window sill of a house, while a third bat turned up on the doorstep of a house in Co. Wicklow.

ISPCA animal welfare inspectors removed all of the bats and assessed the animals for any injuries.

Once the bats were deemed fit they were subsequently released at dusk, close to where they were originally found.

Bats are a nocturnal species, so releasing them at dusk allows them the opportunity to start foraging for food immediately.

Bats

ISPCA senior inspector, Emma Carroll said that bats are “a protected species and play a crucial role in our ecosystem”.

“Bats being out during the day is unusual in Ireland, indicating an injury or several possible issues, or they could also just need a safe place to rest so it is important to observe at a distance in the first instance.

“After a short period of care and recovery in the care of the ISPCA, the bats were safely released back into their natural habitat where they were found, which was a truly moment of triumph, knowing that they can continue to thrive in their natural habitat,” she said.

If a member of the public finds a bat, the ISPCA recommends observing the animal first and then seeking expert advice if they feel the bat is injured.

In instances where a bat is found indoors, the ISPCA said that doors should be closed to confine the animal to one room, then open the windows within that room and dim the lights to allow the bat to find its own way out.

The ISPCA said that there are several reasons that bats may be found during daylight: