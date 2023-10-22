In preparation for Halloween, the Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA), has given tips for keeping pets safe during the festivities.

According to the ISPCA, lots of animals and pets tend to go missing at this time of year.

It recommends to reconsider when buying illegal fireworks as they may harm and scare pets.

The ISPCA said that loud noises such as fireworks can cause the animals to become scared and they tend to run away.

ISPCA tips

Pets are not only recommenced to be kept inside, but it has been recommended to consider the safety of livestock too.

Small mammals and birds should be kept inside, with their cages or huts covered to act as a sound barrier.

Walking dogs in the mornings and early evenings as opposed to night-time is suggested.

The society also recommends playing similar noises to accustom pets to the sound.

When dressing up pets for Halloween, it is advised to keep in mind that a new costume may limit their behaviour and may cause the pet stress.

A festive collar or bandana is suggested as a safer alternative for pets.

Chocolate contains a toxin called Theobromine and sweets contain an artificial sweetener called Xylitol, so it is recommend to keep these treats out of reach of dogs and puppies.

The chemicals can have side effects such as diarrhoea; vomiting; seizures and increased heart rate.

The ISPCA recommends calling the vet immediately if pets ingest any toxins.

Jack-O-lanterns and Halloween decorations are recommended to be kept out of reach of pets.

Cats can climb, so flames are recommended to be kept out of reach too to prevent them burning or causing a fire.

The ISPCA recommends an identification (ID) tag on pets’ collars and once puppies are 12-weeks-old, they should be microchipped.

This will make it easier to locate them if they happen to get lost.

Checking under woodpiles before bonfire lighting is recommended as wildlife such as hedgehogs hibernate this time of year.

Outdoor Hallowe’en decorations may also scare outdoor animals such as a fake spider so itis advised to take caution where these decorations are being placed and that they are removed after the celebrations.

Veterinary Ireland tips

Veterinary Ireland has also released tips advising people on how to keep their pets safe this Hallowe’en.

According to Veterinary Ireland, up to 80% of pet owners report that their pet is afraid of fireworks. Most pets display mild symptoms of fear or anxiety.

Some of these animals may also suffer from noise phobias where their reaction to certain noises is sudden, extreme and excessive.

This can cause stress on pets as well as their owners which may lead to harm of the pet as the dogs may panic and run blindly.

Veterinary Ireland has has issued guidance on signs of anxiety in dogs and cats to look out for ahead of Hallowe’en:

Dogs

Shivering or shaking;

Destructive behaviour e.g., chewing/scratching;

Soiling the house;

Panting excessively;

Licking lips;

Pacing;

Attempting to run away.



Cats

Cowering or hiding;

House soiling;

Refusing to eat;

Attempting to run away.



The vets’ organisation has also added advice on what not to do when your pet is experiencing anxious behaviour during Hallowe’en.

They recommend buying plug-in diffusers, sprays and collars containing pheromones, as well as other products available from the vet, to help to relieve anxiety in pets.

