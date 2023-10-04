The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) is marking the launch of Ireland’s first-ever National Animal Week with its ‘Cruelty No More’ campaign.

The ISPCA aims to use National Animal Week to invite the nation to join in a collective effort to protect and care for animals.

World Animal Week is an annual event celebrated around the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi (October 4), the patron saint of animals.

The ISPCA campaign highlights the urgent need to address the increasing cases of animal cruelty and abandonment across the country while promoting responsible pet ownership and welfare.

Dr. Cyril Sullivan, CEO of the ISPCA, said: “‘Cruelty No More’ is not just a tagline; it’s a call to action for all animal lovers in Ireland. We are dedicated to creating a future where every animal is treated with the kindness and respect they deserve.

“This campaign, and the events within National Animal Week, represent a significant step towards that goal.

“We are encouraging the public to get behind our campaign and to donate what they can to help animals in need; every donation makes a difference.”

As part of National Animal Week, the ISPCA is promoting the ‘Cycle Away from Cruelty’ fundraising event on Saturday, October 7.

It will see cyclists, some of whom will include the board and senior management of the organisation, embark on a scenic journey circuit starting and finishing at the ISPCA’s Wicklow Animal Centre to raise funds for the organisation’s work.

All of the funds go towards the work the ISPCA staff is doing in providing essential care for animals in need.

Throughout National Animal Week, the ISPCA is continuing a national emergency appeal to support the renting of external animal shelters for dogs, medical expenses, and other essential care for animals in need.

Furthermore, the ISPCA will release a policy paper proposing a new legislative framework advocating for the transfer of responsibility for monitoring Dog Breeder Establishments (DBEs) from local authorities to the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM).

This proposal seeks to enhance oversight and regulation to ensure the welfare of dogs in breeding establishments, ultimately reducing cases of neglect and cruelty.