Is €10/bale (including plastic) a fair rate for baling and wrapping?

The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) is quoting a ‘guide rate’ of €10/bale (including plastic/film) for round baling and wrapping (of silage) this season.

That includes four layers of plastic/film.

Baling and wrapping, where the farmer (rather than the contractor) supplies the plastic/film, is ‘guiding’ at €7/bale. Round baling (4X4) on its own is pegged at €5/bale.

These prices (which exclude VAT at 13.5%), and others relating to baling and bale handling, are detailed below – in this FCI-supplied table.

These FCI guide rates are now produced on an annual basis. They are compiled by collating an “average figure for each operation from a panel of FCI contractor members from across Ireland”.

Because of local variations, the FCI says that “actual charges may vary considerably across regions, the distance travelled, the size of a particular job, as well as the type of equipment used”.

Earlier this year, the association said that contractors were quoting a “5% increase in charges” – rounded off to meet the “increases in machinery and labour costs since the start of 2019”.

At the time, Michael Moroney – the association’s chief executive – explained: “The increased cost of new machinery is impacting on the sustainability of many contracting businesses.

He continued: “The arrival of the Revenue Commissioners’ new payroll system [from January 1, 2019] has been an added cost for agricultural contractors. Skilled operators must be paid weekly; tax returns must be issued weekly, all of which means additional cost.