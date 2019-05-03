28 pedigree Aberdeen Angus stock bulls to go under the hammer this weekend

The Lisduff Angus Herd will hold a stock bull sale on Saturday, May 4, starting at 1:00pm. The sale will take place on-farm (Eircode: A82 PF25) in Lisduff, Maghera, Virginia, Co. Cavan.

Well-known mart auctioneer George Candler will conduct the sale fo Ballyjamesduff Co-op Mart. A total number of 28 red and black Aberdeen Angus stock bulls will go under the hammer.

The same sale last year attracted good interest from customers in Northern Ireland, resulting in 50% of the bulls going for export.

Lisduff herd owner Leo McEnroe outlined the bulls are of a high-health status with all animals vaccinated for IBR, BVD and Lepto; in addition, all bulls will be semen tested prior to sale.

Speaking to AgriLand, Leo – who is a third generation Angus breeder – said: “Lisduff herd goes back to female bloodlines from my father Bartle McEnroe who began breeding Aberdeen Angus in 1948.

“At Lisduff, we strive towards keeping the traditional traits to the fore in the Angus herd which has been working for our family for the last 71 years.”

The Lisduff herd is an accredited herd under the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) Whole Herd Performance Recording programme.

Continuing, he said: “All the bulls that will be for sale on the day have been out-wintered and are ready for the breeding season ahead. The bulls are easy calving ranging from 0.7% to 3.0%.”

All the bulls entered in the sale can be viewed by clicking here