Man arrested following Donegal gorse fire

A man has been arrested by Gardaí in relation to the outbreak of a gorse fire in Co. Donegal on Good Friday, April 19.

The arrest was made yesterday, Thursday, May 2. The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Milford Garda Station.

He has since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The investigation commenced following an outbreak of a gorse fire in west Donegal, on Good Friday, between the hours of 1:00pm and 10:30pm.

According to a statement from Gardaí, “considerable damage” was caused to a house in the Drumnacart area. In the Annagry area, damage was caused to a tractor and various other items on the properties.

Concluding, the statement outlined that the investigation is ongoing.

Exercise caution

Donegal County Council has appealed to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires involving material such as gorse, heather and similar vegetation.

Land owners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the Fire Service by dialling 999 or 112.

The council also urged landowners and members of the public not to engage in activities that could cause wildfires.