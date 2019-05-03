Man arrested following Donegal gorse fire
A man has been arrested by Gardaí in relation to the outbreak of a gorse fire in Co. Donegal on Good Friday, April 19.
The arrest was made yesterday, Thursday, May 2. The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Milford Garda Station.
He has since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
According to a statement from Gardaí, “considerable damage” was caused to a house in the Drumnacart area. In the Annagry area, damage was caused to a tractor and various other items on the properties.
Concluding, the statement outlined that the investigation is ongoing.
Exercise caution
Donegal County Council has appealed to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires involving material such as gorse, heather and similar vegetation.
The council also urged landowners and members of the public not to engage in activities that could cause wildfires.
House holders or building owners in areas susceptible to wildfires are advised to remove or cut back any vegetation in the immediate vicinity of their house, building or oil tank to prevent wildfires damaging or destroying their property.