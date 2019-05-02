Jaegerbomb hangover rumbles on one year after parentage doubts

The saga of stud bull Ballinloan Jaegerbomb, whose parentage came under doubt a year ago, has resurfaced amid warnings progeny from the sire can no longer be sold.

Up-and-coming bull Ballinloan Jaegerbomb had his pedigree status put on hold after doubts were raised about his parentage – specifically the bull’s dam, who at the time was thought to be a home-bred Neuf daughter, Ballinloan Fruttela.

Ballinloan Jaegerbomb was bred by Perthshire farmer Stuart Fotheringham and had won a series of championship titles including first prize at the Royal Highland Show, Male Champion at Perth Show and Reserve Male Champion Limousin at Turriff Show.

Jaegerbomb had been successful as an AI bull and was well regarded among breeders for his good muscling and shape. In just two years, more than 2,000 straws of his semen were snapped up by breeders.

Semen had been on sale at around £20 a straw and had sold as far away as Australia. At one point, it was projected that between 10,000 and 20,000 straws would be sold.

However, what started as a runaway success soon turned to turmoil as questions were raised over his parentage.

The news rocked the pedigree world and caused the British Limousin Cattle Society to take the unprecedented decision to advise breeders against using the bull until the issue was resolved.

More than a month later the issue appeared to come to a conclusion with the correct dam identified as pedigree Limousin Ballinloan Geneva.

The bull’s current owner, Ian Handley, who had been marketing the semen, took to Facebook to notify those who own progeny from the bull.

Speaking to AgriLand when the bull’s parentage first came under doubt, Handley said his first concern was with the breeders – particularly those with small herds who may have only used the one bull that year.

Handley said Iain Kerr (British Limousin Cattle Society chief executive) had phoned him on Wednesday evening to say that progeny of Ballinloan Jaegerbomb “could not be sold”.

Updating breeders today, a statement online on the Gunnerfleet Herd page read: “We are utterly devasted as you can imagine.

We are doing all we can to try and resolve any issues. But at this present time, our future with limousin looks bleak. There seems no light at the end of the tunnel.

“Thanks to all our friends, keeping Ian together right now. We are in the dark as much as you are at the moment.

“Our hearts go out to all the other breeders in the same devasting situation as us. Unable to trade any Jaegerbomb progeny. Also, [we] ask you please do not AI any cattle to Jaegerbomb until further notice.”