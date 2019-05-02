Stark tractor footage highlights issue of dangerous overtaking
An agricultural contractor has underlined the issue of dangerous driving incidents faced by tractor drivers on a regular basis with a series of stark footage showing the extent of the problem.
Dashcam footage from the contractor’s tractor shows a montage of incidents over the past two years showing motorists blatantly flouting road safety and rules of the road through reckless overtaking and cutting off actions.
Though taken in the UK, the footage accurately sums up the challenges that many Irish contractors also regularly face.
The incidents involve a number of vehicles including: cars; vans; lorries; and even what appears to be a road sweeper.
In addition, a couple of incidents were recorded where the contractor was about to turn into a field off the road only to be cut off by impatient drivers speeding past.
The video can also be viewed on the Cox Agricultural Services Facebook page here.