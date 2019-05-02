QI 2019 TB reactor numbers fall from same period in 2018

Figures released by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine show that the amount of TB reactors recorded in the first quarter (Q1) of 2019 was 400 less than the same period in 2018.

In the first Q1 2018, that number was 3,269 out of 26,304 herds tested. This figure fell to 2,863 out of 27,081 herds tested for Q1 2019.

These figures indicate that the rate of reactors per 1,000 tests fell from 1.74 to 1.48 across the two periods.

However, the number of herds restricted increased slightly in this quarter to 716, from the Q1 2018 figure of 681.

The figures refer to the first quarter – or first three months of the year.

The percentage incidence rate of herds restricted, among herds tested, increased very slightly, from 2.59% to 2.64%.

The data shows that, in Q1 2019, 1,934,423 individual tests were carried out, from the total animal number of 6,956,436.

This compares to the Q1 2018 figure of 1,883,429 individual tests from 7,100,940 total animals.

Regional situation

According to the department, there have been improvements in some areas of the country, but some areas remain “problematic”.

Specifically, the department noted improvements in west Cork, the Iveragh Peninsula in Co. Kerry and south Galway.

Issues persist, however, in north and east Cork, north Tipperary and mid-Clare.

The area of most concern continues to be Co. Monaghan, with a herd incidence rate of 4.57%; adjacent parts of counties Cavan and Meath are also significant concerns.

Outside of this region, north Tipperary was notable for a herd incidence rate of 3.91%; This region had the highest number of reactors, at 313, with Monaghan having the second highest at 304.

The department also points out that, while east and west Wicklow are areas with relatively high herd incidence, these regions combined comprise only 1.4% of the national herd.

Counties Mayo and Limerick had the lowest herd incidence, at 1.01% and 1.42% respectively.

Below is a department map showing the rate of incidence throughout the country.