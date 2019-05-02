Trailer stolen from yard in weekend raid

An Garda Síochána has made an appeal for information in relation to a trailer that was stolen from a yard in the midlands over the weekend.

The trailer in question, a horsebox, has distinctive Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) ‘Theftstop markings on it.

Gardaí from the Laois/Offaly region asked to keep an eye out on their travels for a trailer matching the one pictured.

In a statement, the local Gardaí said: “This trailer was stolen from a yard in Killeigh, County Offaly over the weekend.

“It has IFA Theftstop markings number OY 100060, Ifor Williams make.”

The officers requested anyone who has seen the trailer to get in contact with any Garda station with the location it was seen in.

ATM raiders ‘caught in the act’

Meanwhile, two arrests were made following the theft of an ATM at Tully Road, Nutts Corner, Co. Antrim, on Tuesday, April 30.

According to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), the theft occurred around 3:30am from a filling station in the area with the machine being recovered a short time later.

At the time of the robbery, a digger was being used to pull the ATM from the wall of the shop.

Both people that were arrested are currently being held in custody. It is understood that the stolen ATM was recovered with the cash still inside it.