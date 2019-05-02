‘Every possible step’: Gardaí urge machinery owners to stay vigilant

An Garda Síochána has issued an appeal to the public to be vigilant in light of recent ATM robberies.

In a statement issued on social media through the Garda Síochána accounts, the law enforcement authority said:

“We are urging people to please contact Gardaí if they see any suspicious or unusual activities in the early hours of the morning in towns and villages across the country, particularly the movement of plant machinery, commercial 4X4 vehicles or pick-up trucks.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who owns or uses heavy plant machinery to please take every possible step to secure and immobilise your vehicles.

Owners are urged to ensure their machinery is stored securely and not left in an area that is easily accessible overnight.

Advertisement

“If criminal groups cannot steal diggers and other similar machinery, they cannot tear out ATMs,” the statement said.

This will also mean that these expensive pieces of machinery are not destroyed or burnt out after they are stolen.

“Do not assume somebody else has already made the call. You can also contact your local Garda station; the emergency number: 999/112; the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-666-111; or Crimestoppers on: 1800-250-025.