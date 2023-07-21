An attempt to break the Irish sheep shearing record will take place in Co. Antrim next week.

Tom Perry, a professional sheep shearer and farmer from Strabane, Co. Tyrone, will attempt to break the ‘Irish 9-hour Solo Lamb Shearing Record’ on the farm of Norma Hoy, Rickamore Brae, Templepatrick, Co. Antrim on Saturday, July 29.

The Fermanagh native, Stanley Allingham currently holds the record, which was set in 2019, in Co. Cavan.

Stanley shore a total of 708 lambs in nine hours, breaking the previous record of 669 that was set in 2017 by Mark McGeown of Co. Louth.

Advertisement

Sheep shearing record attempt

In order to beat the record set by Stanley, Tom must shear a lamb every 45 seconds, across the gruelling nine hours.

Tom has been in training since last August, to ensure that he is in peak physical condition to endure the demands of the task. Tom Perry

The day begins at 5:00a.m and finishes at 5:00p.m and consists of five ‘runs’. The first of which is two hours in length, while the remaining runs last one hour and 45 minutes each.

Tom has said that to even consider this aspirational achievement, a lot of planning and organising has taken place.

Advertisement

He said it would not have been possible without the generous donations of sponsors, the main ones being Heiniger, Ulster Wool and Jackson’s of Ballynure.

All proceeds will be donated to Rural Support, an agriculturally-minded charity, based in Northern Ireland.

They provide impartial guidance for farmers and farm families in support of their farm business and their personal wellbeing.

The record attempt will be live streamed, links for which will be shared on Facebook and Instagram platforms on the day; and the general public are also welcome to attend.

Agriland will also attend the event to witness if the sheep shearing record will be broken.