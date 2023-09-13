Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has said that high quality Irish produce is “well placed” to meet growing demand in Nigeria.

The minister is currently on a trade mission in west Africa with focus on developing political and economic relationships in Nigeria and Senegal.

As part of his visit to Lagos, Nigeria today (Wednesday, September 13), Minister McConalogue led a number of key business networking events.

Demand for Irish produce

The minister attended a series of meetings organised by Bord Bia with representatives of leading Irish and Nigerian drinks, seafood and dairy companies.

During these meetings he engaged with them on the current trends and demands on the Nigerian market to better understand how Ireland’s high quality, safe and sustainable agri-food sector can support these partners.

“During my visit I have seen first hand the range of economic opportunities for Irish and Nigerian businesses, in particular for dairy, seafood and beverage sectors.

“I believe the high quality food and drinks produced by Irish farmers, fishers and processors are well placed to meet growing demand in Nigeria,” Minister McConalogue commented.

He also hosted a trade reception for a wide range of Nigerian customers for Irish produce and a number of their Irish suppliers, as well as leading figures in the Nigerian business community.

Nigeria in particular presents “significant opportunities” for Irish drinks, seafood and dairy companies, with a growing middle class which has increased purchasing power, Bord Bia CEO, Jim O’Toole said.

“From our engagements with customers this week, it is positive to see that there is a strong demand for top quality products from Irish food and drink companies,” O’Toole said.

Over the coming months, Bord Bia’s office in Lagos will continue to work on converting all of the business leads made during the trade mission, he added.

Trade mission

Launching ‘Friends of Ireland in Nigeria’, an initiative of the Irish Embassy, the minister underlined the government’s commitment to enhancing economic and people-to-people relationships with Nigeria.

The initiative will bring people together to partner on a range of interests, generating contacts and information that is invaluable to companies looking to understand what is required to succeed in doing business in Nigeria, he said.

Minister McConalogue also undertook media engagements with Nigerian media to communicate Ireland’s message of trade and cooperation between the two countries.

He will also host an Enterprise Ireland Agri-Innovation event, further engage with Nigerian agri-food leaders, and support the launch of the Bord Bia Spirit of Ireland promotion in west Africa.