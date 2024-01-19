Irish pigmeat production declined by 11% in 2023 to 224,000 tonne compared to 2022, according to Bord Bia beef and livestock sector manager, Joe Burke.

Speaking at the Bord Bia Meat Marketing Seminar 2024 today (Friday, January 19), the livestock sector manager said that the outlook for pigmeat in 2024 anticipates some recovery for Ireland.

Live exports for pigmeat from Ireland also faced a decline by 9% in 2023 compared to the previous year, and the total share of exports to international markets fell to 52% versus 64% in 2022, according to Burke.

The fall was due to weaker demand and availability of competitive North American and Brazilian product.

Pigmeat

Meanwhile the value of exports to the UK rose by 41%, reflecting tight domestic and EU supplies.

Advertisement

Burke said that primary export volumes fell by 20% and export value by 13%.

Value-added pigmeat exports increased by 2% to €420 million.

Export figures for the EU pigmeat production also showed a decline, with volumes 20% lower in 2023 compared to 2022. Tighter EU pigmeat supplies are expected to continue in 2024.

Burke said that EU exports to international markets are being greatly impacted by lower-priced pigmeat from North America and Brazil.

Poultry

At the annual event, Burke also gave a review of the poultry sector in 2023.

Advertisement

Irish exports of primary poultry products rose by 7% to €170 million, with growth in exports to EU markets up 24%.

Value-added poultry exports were up 1% at €200 million, with 85% destined for the UK, according to Burke.

There were higher levels of poultry imports to Ireland from Brazil and Thailand, with “significantly higher” imports from Ukraine, up 76% in 2023.

Burke said that global forecasts continue to show strong growth for poultry consumption.

A stable output is expected for Irish and EU broiler meat production.

Burke added that Avian Influenza continues to be a threat for the sector.