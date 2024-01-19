The Bord Bia Meat Marketing Seminar 2024, kicks off at the Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare, this morning (Friday, January 19).

The annual event sees industry personnel and stakeholders in the meat industry from across Ireland gather to hear the latest information and market outlooks for the year ahead.

Delivering the opening address at this year’s event will be the Minister of State with responsibility for Research and Development, Farm Safety, and New Market Development, Martin Heydon.

Following on from this, Bord Bia chief executive officer (CEO) Jim O’Toole will address the seminar, followed by Colm Hayes from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) with a market access update and agri-food regulator, Niamh Lenehan will introduce the objectives for her role in 2024.

Schedule for seminar

After the opening addresses, the first session of the morning will focus on the global and Irish meat outlook for 2024.

Speaking in this session will be GIRA’s Rupert Claxton, who will deliver a presentation on global meat market dynamics.

After this, Bord Bia’s meat and livestock team will deliver presentations on the outlooks for the different meat markets relevant to Ireland.

Fionnuala Fahy from Bord Bia will then deliver a presentation titled ‘Understanding the European Meat Shopper’.

After a short break, session two will then get underway, which will focus on markets and activity plans.

Kicking this session off will be Bord Bia’s Noreen Lanigan and Emmet Doyle, who will deliver a presentation titled: ‘Ireland in Europe in 2024: Market insights and our activation plans.’

This will be followed by Bord Bia’s Ciaran Gallagher and Declan Fennell on the International Meat focus for 2024.

The third session of the day is titled ‘Rising Demands in Sustainability.’

Damien O’Reilly from the Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society (ICOS) will outline what’s on the European policy horizon for agri-food in 2024.

Bord Bia’s Mick Houlihan will deliver an Origin Green update focused on responding to rising market demand.

Teagasc’s Paul Crosson will outline the latest findings from Teagasc on exploring the potential to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from Irish beef farms.

Time will then be allowed at the end for a question and answer panel discussion and then Jim O’Toole will bring the Meat Marketing Seminar to a close.