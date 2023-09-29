The Irish Limousin Cattle Society has announced the resignation of its president Dr. Alan Kelly from the council of the society.

Commenting on his departure, the society’s vice-president, Philip Crowe said: “Alan Kelly was elected president in August 2022 and since then, he has worked tirelessly and determinedly to try to resolve several internal issues including governance.

“Alan’s standing in the industry, his technical prowess and global contacts make Alan’s loss to the breed truly immeasurable.”

Dr. Kelly is also a lecturer at University College Dublin’s School of Agriculture and Food Sciences.

Crowe also commented on the departure of Trevor Masterson from the society earlier this month. “Both Trevor and Alan have contributed enormously to the society,” he said.

Society resignations

Masterson had previously stepped down from his role as president in July 2022, when the society celebrated its 50th anniversary that year.

Crowe said: “Trevor Masterson, a past-president and the longest serving member of council at the time of his resignation made a significant contribution to the society with his unmatched knowledge and understanding of breeding.”

In Mastersons 30-year association with the Limousin breed, he assumed various roles within the Irish Limousin Cattle Society.

These roles have included acting as a president, vice-president on two different terms, treasurer, and 15 years on the council.

The vice-president of the society said: “It was most unfortunate that both Alan and Trevor felt their positions on the council were untenable.

“However, it needs to be reiterated, the council is working on putting procedures and measures in place to make changes that will improve and enhance the workings of the council with a view to bringing the Irish Limousin breed to the forefront of Irish cattle breeding.

“Finally, on behalf of myself and our office staff, Marie and Veronica, I would like to wish both Alan and Trevor the very best for the future and we were honoured to work with you both.”