A long-serving member and former president of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society (ILCS) has decided to step down from its council.

In the middle of unloading some “scarce” bales of straw to his cattle, Trevor Masterson of Galbally, Co. Wexford, told Agriland of his difficult decision to depart the society.

“My heart is in the society. The first Limousin sale I ever went to was in 1984, and that’s a long time ago,” he said.

In his 30-year association with the breed, Masterson assumed various roles within the society.

These roles have included acting as a president, vice president on two different terms, treasurer, and 15 years on the council.

Masterson said he holds “a lifetime as a breeder” and that he has seen a lot of cattle over the years.

“I’m one of the elders at this stage. Maybe not age wise, but in experience,” he said.

With his Galbally herd in Co. Wexford, Masterson said he keeps “a good few Limousins”. “We’d be one of the larger herds in the country,” he said.

Masterson resigned one week ago, on Friday, September 1, and notice has been sent out to members of the society.

Masterson had previously stepped down from his role as president in July 2022, when the society celebrated its 50th anniversary that year.

In December 2020, Masterson had taken over the role of president from Michael Gunn of the Ovaun Limousin herd, based in Co. Roscommon.

Upon taking the role, Masterton had told Agriland he felt “very honoured and privileged to be entrusted as Irish Limousin Cattle Society president“.