Irish Beef Producers awaiting quotes from processors

The newly established Irish Beef Producers group is awaiting quotes from beef processors, many of which say they were unable to provide quotes up to now due to the recent wave of protests.

The producer organisation (PO) was established by the Beef Plan Movement as a means to negotiate cattle prices between farmers and processors. It was officially recognised by Minister Michael Creed earlier this month.

AgriLand understands that the PO has been in contact with processors, and while some have provided quotes for cattle, others have not yet done so, citing the protests and resulting stoppages in factory operations as the reason.

A spokesperson for Irish Beef Producers told AgriLand today, Wednesday, September 25, that personnel from the PO would again get in touch with processors this week to get quotes for next week’s cattle kill.

Concerns have been raised from a number of quarters – including in the Dáil from TDs Anne Rabbitte and Danny Healy-Rae – over whether or not the processors would engage with the PO.

With all farmer protests now lifted, and with many – if not all – factories recommencing operations, the Irish Beef Producers spokesperson said that the organisation is waiting to see what level of engagement comes from the processors this coming week.

The spokesperson highlighted the level of public endorsement that Irish Beef Producers has received – including from Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and outgoing European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan – adding that “everybody is saying the PO should be used”.