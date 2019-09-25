Establishment of beef taskforce ‘an immediate priority’

The establishment of the Beef Market Taskforce is now an immediate priority for Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed following the end to protests outside meat factories around the country earlier this week.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for Minister Creed said:

“The minister extends his thanks to those who assisted in engaging with picket lines throughout the country in an effort to bring about a conclusion to the dispute.

The establishment of the Beef Market Taskforce is now an immediate priority with view to implementing in full the Beef Industry Reform Agreement.

The minister met with his officials today, Wednesday, September 25, with a view to finalising arrangements for the establishment of the taskforce.

Advertisement

The taskforce

Under the Beef Industry Reform Agreement, struck on Sunday, September 15, it was agreed that a Beef Market Taskforce will be established to provide leadership to develop a “sustainable pathway” for the future of the beef sector in terms of economic, environmental and social sustainability.

The taskforce “will be independently chaired” by an appointee of the minister and will include Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, relevant state agencies and nominees for the farm organisations and the meat industry.

The taskforce would provide a “robust implementation structure” for commitments entered into this agreement, with timelines and stakeholder engagements.

Furthermore, the Beef Market Taskforce will offer a “suitable platform” for strategic engagements with key stakeholders including retailers, regulatory authorities, etc.

The taskforce “will review and bring forward” measures that can support farmers transitioning from lower-grade animals towards higher-spec categories through innovation and new technologies.