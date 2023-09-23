Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) general secretary Eddie Punch believes that all of Ireland’s farming organisations should work together on a number of core issues.

“It’s an approach that makes total sense at the present time,” he said.

“Given the concerted threat facing Irish agriculture from so many directions, there is now a requirement for the farming organisations to put individual differences to one side and put the greater needs of farming front and centre.

“Such an approach would still allow the various organisations to retain their individual strengths and identities.”

Punch cited a range of issues, including agriculture’s response to the challenge of climate change, that impact across farming as a whole.

“It’s all about providing a fair and level playing field all the sectors that make up Irish agriculture,” he said.

The ICSA representative believes that the current focus on the nitrates derogation epitomises the need for a coordinated response across agriculture as a whole.

“Dairy, tillage beef and sheep farmers are all impacted by this issue,” he stressed.

ICSA is represented on the Food Vision Tillage Group. Eddie Punch recognises that the crops’ sector is not as vibrant as it should be.

“And the conditions that impacted throughout 2023 have constituted a perfect storm for growers,” he said.

“There are a number of support schemes already in place for tillage. And they have worked well. These include the straw incorporation measure and the protein aid scheme.

“However, the introduction of specific tax breaks for tillage farmers to allow them lease land could prove problematic,” Punch contended.

“There are already a number of tax break options for landowners wanting to lease land for up to five years.

“But these impact equally across all sectors of agriculture. Bringing a specific measure of this nature in for tillage farmers may well have numerous implications.”

Punch believes strongly in the principle of equality being enacted by the government in terms of its dealings with Irish agriculture.

“This is not the case at the moment. A case in point is the upping the Sheep Improvement Scheme payment by €2 to €12/ewe.

“This is nothing short of demeaning and is an excellent example of the need for all the farming organisations to work on a more co-operative basis.”