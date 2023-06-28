Ireland will increase its involvement in the Global Research Alliance (GRA) for agricultural greenhouse gases (GHGs).

That’s according to Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon, who has responsibility for research and development.

He has made a series of announcements bolstering Ireland’s participation in the GRA on agricultural GHGs.

The GRA is an international organisation that promotes research into GHGs emissions from agriculture. It currently has 67 member countries.

Ireland was a founding member of the GRA.

Minister Heydon has announced Irish support for two GRA flagship projects on feed additives and rumen microbiology. Ireland will contribute funding of over €450,000 to these projects.

Minister Heydon commented: “Support for these two flagship projects is another demonstration of the strong international commitment [the] department’s research programme has.

“By working in collaborative partnerships such as the GRA, we can accelerate the pace of the research and more importantly, develop solutions to tackle methane emissions from cattle.”

Minister Heydon has also announced an Irish appointment to a key position in one of the GRA’s research groups.

Prof. Tommy Boland, of the School of Agriculture and Food Science at University College Dublin (UCD), has been appointed as the co-chairperson of the GRA’s Livestock Research Group.

Commenting on Prof. Boland’s appointment, the minister said: “Along with his research and teaching expertise in UCD, he has a strong national and international reputation and breadth of expertise in sustainable livestock research.

The minister also acknowledged the work of the outgoing co-chairperson, Prof. Sinead Waters of Teagasc, who has completed a five-year term in the role.

Commenting on his new role, Prof. Boland said: “It is a great honour to assume the role of Irish co-chairperson of the Livestock Research Group.

“Livestock production systems play key roles globally in terms of food provision and rural economies but are facing challenges in terms of future sustainability,” he added.

Furthermore, Minister Heydon has also announced the department’s involvement in a new European research funding initiative known as the ‘Green ERA-Hub’.

This initiative aims to fund research on “sustainable and resilient” agri-food systems.

The department will provide €1.2 million to support Irish involvement in the first research call under the initiative.

Announcing the opening of the first research call, Minister Heydon said: “This new research call is a tremendous opportunity for Irish researchers to collaborate with European partners in the areas of fertilizer use efficiency, mitigating GHGs from agriculture, increasing European protein self-sufficiency, and sustainable energy production and use.

“These research themes are closely aligned with areas of strategic importance to the Irish agriculture sector, and I therefore strongly encourage Irish researchers to consider applying to the call,” the minister added.