Floating wind energy can transform Ireland into a European renewable energy superpower, if the right policies are put in place to enable industry to start building floating wind farms in the 2020s.

This is the central finding of ‘Revolution: A vision for Irish floating wind energy’, published today (Friday, July 23) by Wind Energy Ireland (WEI), which sets out how floating wind farms can make Ireland a world leader in producing renewable energy and fighting climate change.

The Programme for Government contains a target for 5,000MW of offshore wind energy by 2030 and, in the long-term, 30,000MW off the western coast, which would enable Ireland to power itself and to export large amounts of clean energy to Europe, according to WEI.

While most of the 2030 target will be delivered through existing fixed-bottom turbine technology, a proactive approach from government is needed, according to the organisation.

This would ensure floating wind turbines are in the water before the end of the decade, kick-starting an entirely new industrial sector for Ireland, WEI has said.

Noel Cunniffe, CEO of WEI, said: “It is absolutely possible to have floating wind energy built and connected to the Irish electricity system by the end of the decade.

“We have a strong pipeline of projects waiting only for determined and coordinated action from government.”

Recommendations

The report makes a series of recommendations to support the development of such floating energy including:

Minister for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke, must amend the Maritime Area Planning Bill to enable floating wind energy projects to carry out essential environmental surveys outside the 12 nautical mile limit;

EirGrid must ensure that its new strategy for grid development, due out later this year, strengthens the grid on the western and southern coasts where most floating wind projects are located;

Minister for International Road Transport and Logistics, Hildegarde Naughton must deliver strategic investment in port infrastructure as soon as possible to enable ports to be ready to build and maintain floating wind farms;

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan must ensure that the offshore renewable energy auction planned for 2025 has a dedicated pot to support projects ready to deliver;

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar must put offshore wind farms at the heart of a new industrial strategy for renewable energy backed by the strategic engagement of the IDA and Enterprise Ireland.

Noel Cunniffe continued: “There is enough renewable energy off our southern and western coasts to not only meet Ireland’s needs, but to also become a major contributor to decarbonising Europe’s energy supply. This is how we can become a true climate action leader.

“We can achieve this if the Maritime Area Planning Bill is strengthened and then passed through the Oireachtas as quickly as possible.

“The first generation of new, fixed-bottom, wind farms on our east coast can provide the launching pad to develop a new floating wind industry in Ireland.”

Off-shore wind farms

According to WEI, most offshore wind farms are built using ‘fixed-bottom’ turbines where the base of the turbine is fixed to the seabed.

However, a turbine can also be mounted on a floating platform which is then secured to the seabed by mooring cables and anchors.

These floating wind turbines can be deployed at much greater depths than fixed-bottom turbines.

Managing director of the Emerald Floating Wind project and chairperson of WEI’s Floating Wind Energy Committee, Val Cummins said:

“Floating wind energy can make Ireland a world leader in the production of renewable energy, not only in the form of electricity, but also through the production of carbon-free fuels.

“20 years ago Ireland chose not to develop offshore wind energy, costing us an enormous economic opportunity and cementing our dependence on imported fossil fuels.”

Wind Energy Ireland

WEI is the representative body for the Irish wind industry, working to promote this kind of energy as an essential, economical and environmentally friendly part of the country’s low-carbon energy future.

It is an all-Ireland body, working in Northern Ireland through a partnership with RenewableUK.

In 2020, wind projects provided 36% of Ireland’s electricity.

According to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), in 2019 wind farms cut Irish carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by almost 4 million tonnes and cut the fossil fuel bill by €248 million.