With so much time spent on the farmyard it is the one place where safety measures should be prioritised and implemented at all times in order to eliminate the risk of needless slips, trips and falls that can often end in tragedy.

Falls and collapses accounted for 14% of farm fatalities over a 10-year period from 2011 to 2020, according to the Health and Safety Authority.

Sometimes we can all become a little blind to what is around us on a daily basis.

That is why ‘rethinking risk’ – what National Farm Safety Week is asking of us – everyday will help us to make a conscious effort to spot potential dangers.

Top tips for farmyard safety

When it comes to staying safe on your farmyard, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has some key advice.

Make sure that the farmyard allows orderly movement of people, livestock and machinery;

of people, livestock and machinery; Leave adequate space between buildings to allow easy turning and movement of machinery;

to allow easy turning and movement of machinery; Identify blind spots or corners where an accident could occur, and put control measures in place;

or corners where an accident could occur, and put control measures in place; Make sure that areas used for parking vehicles and mobile equipment are level, as rolling vehicles are a major cause of farmyard accidents;

are a major cause of farmyard accidents; Ensure a high level of tidiness and provide non-slip surfaces.

Deaths due to falls and collapses 2011-2020 – 14% of all fatalities

Some infrastructural considerations

Cover manholes and eliminate unnecessary ledges and uneven surfaces;

and eliminate unnecessary ledges and uneven surfaces; Provide properly hung gates throughout the farm to ensure easy access;

throughout the farm to ensure easy access; Avoid sheeted gates where possible as they can be blown by wind;

where possible as they can be blown by wind; Secure all swinging doors;

Fit handrails where there is a risk of falling;

where there is a risk of falling; Fit safety barriers at unprotected openings in the farmyard;

at unprotected openings in the farmyard; Open slurry tanks and water tanks should be securely fenced to a height of at least 1.8m;

to a height of at least 1.8m; Cattle grids should have an adjacent gate or alternative safe means of access.

Fall-from-height accidents

Falls from a height are a major cause of accidents on farms with fatal and serious accidents often happening when roofs are being quickly repaired.

A total of 18% of all deaths in the agricultural sector are associated with falls or collapses.

These deaths are particularly linked to fragile roof sheeting and skylights.

Weathered skylights become indistinguishable from other roofing material. Both skylights and glass, when painted over, are not recognisable as such and are highly dangerous.

So, when up on the roof

Use safe systems of work – proper roofing ladder/crawling boards should always be used;

Ladders, if they have to be used, should be in good condition, placed at the right angle and securely tied;

Be aware of fragile roof lights/panels;

Erect a suitable barrier to prevent falls while carrying out extensive work on roofs;

Consider using competent construction contractors for all work at height.

Bale stacking

Falling from stacks or loads of bales is the biggest cause of bale-handling injuries . This can be prevented by building secure stacks and binding stacks and loads;

. This can be prevented by and binding stacks and loads; Particular care is needed when removing bales from stacks, as many people, when trying to free jammed bales, fall from stacks or edges;

Remove big bales from the top first. Never remove bales from the bottom of the stack, as this may leave overhanging bales unsupported.

Sources: Health and Safety Authority.