Met Éireann’s Status Yellow weather warning for high temperatures has been extended into Saturday morning (July 24).

The warning was originally due to expire tomorrow morning (Friday) but has been extended to 9:00a.m on Saturday morning, with the national forecaster updating the warning earlier this morning.

The Status Yellow warning was originally issued on Tuesday.

Under the Status Yellow warning, temperatures will be high, with hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid by night.

Daytime maximum temperatures will be generally 27° to 30°. Temperatures overnight will not fall below 15° to 19°.

Meanwhile, a Status Orange high temperature warning remains in place for six counties – Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Westmeath.

In these counties, temperatures will exceed 30° in places while, overnight, temperatures will drop no lower than around 20°.

Advertisement

This warning will expire at the original time of 9:00a.m, at which point those counties will be under the same Status Yellow warning as the rest of the country.

The government’s Office for Emergency Planning has issued some advice in relation to heat and sunburn.

The Ultra Violet Index (UVI) gives an indication of the potential for skin damage. When the UV index is three or above you need to protect your skin.

In Ireland, the UV index is usually three or above from April to September, even when it is cloudy.

You should plan your day to limit time in the sun when UV is strongest – typically between the hours of 11:00a.m and 3:00p.m.

If it is cloudy everywhere then the UVI is low to moderate (three to four) – but sunburn can still occur.