A Status Orange high temperature warning has been issued for six counties with maximum temperatures expected to exceed 30° in these areas, according to Met Éireann.

In an update to its earlier Status Yellow warning this morning, the national meteorological office moved at 11:32a.m today to issue a Status Orange alert for counties in the northern part of the country.

The warning will affect counties: Cavan; Monaghan; south Leitrim; Roscommon; Longford; and Westmeath. It will be valid from 2:00p.m this afternoon through to 9:00a.m on Friday.

In these counties, Met Éireann warns that maximum temperatures will exceed 30° in places – with overnight temperatures dropping no lower than around 20°.

According to the government’s Office for Emergency Planning, in relation to heat and sunburn, the following advice applies.

The Ultra Violet Index (UVI) gives an indication of the potential for skin damage. When the UV index is three or above you need to protect your skin.

In Ireland, the UV index is usually three or above from April to September, even when it is cloudy.

Plan your day to limit time in the sun when UV is strongest, typically between the hours of 11:00a.m and 3:00p.m. If it is cloudy everywhere then the UVI is low to moderate (three to four) – but sunburn can still occur.

High night-time temperatures in summer (over 15°), can be more impactful, especially on the vulnerable, than high daytime temperatures.

Cloud can be variable from place to place and from time to time in Ireland and due to wind chill it can often feel cool in summer. Nonetheless, a 20-minute sunny interval can produce sunburn, the office warns.