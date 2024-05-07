The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE) issued 205 work permits to companies in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector during the month of April.

The latest data published by the department shows that 1,207 permits were granted for the sector in the first four months of the year.

February accounted for the highest number of permits being issued in the sector to date this year at 592.

Agriculture

Over the first four months of 2024, the department issued 287 work permits to Dawn Meats Ireland, with 190 of those granted in February.

Some 145 permits have been issued to Anglo Beef Processors Ireland Unlimited Company to the end of April. Anglo Beef Processors Ireland has been granted 36 permits.

61 permits have been received by Kildare Chilling Company, 60 were granted for Slaney Foods International, 57 for Irish Country Meats, and 45 for Liffey Meats Cavan.

The department has issued work permits to companies in the horticulture industry, including Tullow Mushroom Growers (52); Tyholland Mushrooms (47); Walsh Golden Mushrooms (32); Monaghan Mushrooms (18); Tiernaneill Mushrooms (17); Cappagh Mushrooms (15) and Athgaine Mushrooms (15).

Around 11 dairy farms are also listed by the department as being granted single work permits.

Work permits

Between January to April 2024, DETE issued 13,335 work permits across all employment sectors, 623 applications were refused and 362 were withdrawn.

Almost 5,000 work permits were issued to Indian nationals, followed by 1,551 for workers from Brazil and 1,350 for those from the Philippines.

The data shows that nearly half of all of the permits issued were for Dublin.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector had the third highest number of work permits, after health and social work (4,868) and information and communication activities (2,367).

1,385 permits were issued for the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector in 2023, down from 4,311 in the previous year.

The employment of non-EEA (European Union and European Economic Area) nationals in the state is governed by the Employment Permits Acts 2003 – 2014.

Under this legislation in order to work in the State all non-EEA nationals require a valid employment permit.

They can also be granted a relevant immigration permission from the minister for justice allowing them to reside and work in the State without the requirement for an employment permit.