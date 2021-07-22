A show and sale of autumn born weanlings is set to take place next week in Ballinakill Mart, Co. Laois.

Set to take place on Saturday week (July 31), the judging for the show will kick off at 9:00am – with the sale due to start at 10:00am sharp.

According to the mart, calves have to be born after July 1, 2020, to be eligible for entry.

Prizes will be up for grabs for both the top three bulls and the top three heifers on the day.

A spokesperson for the mart said: “This was a very successful sale last year with serious prices with – a top sale of 370kg and €1,750.”

A selection of heifers which will be on sale are below.

Those interested in entering the event are advised to book early to ensure a place.

Meanwhile, taking a look at beef trade this week, with temperatures as high as 29° forecast for this week and a High Temperature Advisory warning in place, the trade is feeling the heat too and quotes are holding on par with last weeks prices.

Firstly, taking a look at heifers, the general runas noted earlier this week is a base price of €4.30/kg on the grid for in-spec, Quality Assured (QA) heifers.

On steer price, €4.25/kg on the grid seems to be what most beef processors have on offer this week for bullocks matching the same criteria as the heifers mentioned above.

Some plants are offering farmers an additional 10c/kg for cattle with carcass weights of between 300kg and 400kg.