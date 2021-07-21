Approximately 2,500 objections have been lodged against a proposed Bord na Mona windfarm on Leamonaghan Bog, in Co. Offaly, according to TD, Carol Nolan.

The independent TD said she welcomed the objections, received by Offaly County Council, to the construction of this “major windfarm”, which, she said, would be “tantamount to cultural and historical vandalism“.

It is believed that the windfarm would be developed on about 1,200ha between Ballycumber and Ferbane.

Deputy Nolan said she has visited the site on a number of occasions to voice her support for groups who are opposing the plans, and she has also made a submission on the matter that was co-signed by Deputy Nolan’s colleague, the leader of the Rural Independent Group, Mattie McGrath.

Commenting, she said:

“It was clear right from the outset that there was overwhelming levels of public opposition to the proposed windfarm, especially given the heightened archaeological and historical value attached to the site.

“That is why I made my own submission on the matter to Offaly County Council, a submission that was co-signed by Deputy Mattie McGrath,” Deputy Nolan said.

Advertisement

Windfarm – organised opposition

On hearing about the number of objections, she said it shows the level of opposition to the project.

“To hear, today, that at least 2,500 submissions on the matter have been received is really wonderful news as it not only shows the success of the organised campaign against the move by Bord na Mona’s plans, but it also demonstrates the depth of the public’s commitment to preserving our rich, local history.”

Deputy Nolan said she hopes that, given the level of opposition, that the area of Leamonaghan Bog will be “removed from the relevant zoning category and will be preserved for the benefit of generations to come”.

“No wind farm could possibly compensate for the damage that would be incurred if the proposal goes ahead,” she said.

“In fact, it would be tantamount to cultural and historical vandalism and that is why it must be resisted,” she concluded.