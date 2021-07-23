On Wednesday (July 21), Carnaross Mart played host to the 56th sale of the Monamore herd, with it being noted as the strongest offering of youngstock from the famous herd, including the first Haniko daughter to sell at an auction in Ireland.

The sale saw almost 100 lots from the famous Monamore herd go under the hammer at the Meath-based mart.

Monamore sale

In the sale catalogue, Thomas Kelly, who established the Monamore herd 46 years ago, stated: ”This is probably the strongest offering ever from the herd. With a combination of profitable production from quality, deep pedigree cows.

”The stock on offer approaches the ambitions I had for the herd when I established it.

”Included in the sale are members from 11 of the 40 most influential cow families worldwide, as portrayed by Holstein International in the June 2021 issue.”

The sale boasted heifers from top cow families such as: Apple; Raven; Darlene; Halo; Lulu; Torch; Ebony; Vera; Miss Elly; Lila Z; and August.

Included in the sale were five red and white heifers, with a number of other heifers being red carriers (RC).

The heifers on offer were sired by some of the world-leading artificial insemination (AI) sires including: Lambda; Challenger; Haniko; Nacash; Casper; Hotspot-P; Discjockey; MVP; and many more.

Monamore Lustrees Haniko

The sale which was conducted by Michael Taaffe of Taaffe auctions and attracted a mix of online and ringside buyers – with heifers making their way to new homes in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Top price of the day went to Lot 37: Monamore Lustrees Haniko. Born in November 2020, she is the first Haniko daughter to sell at an auction in Ireland and sold for €5,600.

Her dam is Cullies Real Seal Lustree (EX91). Cullies Real Seal Lustree’s great grand dam was Idee Lustre (EX93 -3E). She was Champion Royal Winter Fair and All-Canadian five-year-old in 2002. She was second at the World Dairy Expo and Reserve All-American five-year-old in 2002. Lot: 37 Monamore Lustrees Haniko

Sold for €5,600

Monamore P Halo 7303 ET

The second highest price went to Lot 17: Monamore P Halo 7303 ET – she made €4,700. She was served on June 19, to a sexed Siemers EXC Hanans straw.

Born in March 2020, her dam Monamore Halo ET was purchased for €7,800 at the Home Sale Holland in 2019.

Advertisement

She is full sister to A-L-H Habitus ET, sold to Inseme AI Italy and maternal sister to two bulls in AI in Germany and Spain. Lot: 17 Monamore P Halo 7303 ET

Sold for €4,700

Monamore pink Lady 14

Next was Lot 35: Monamore pink Lady 14 *RC. Born in September 2020, she sold for €4,000.

Her dam Monamore Pink Lady 4 (VG) is a potential 11th generation (EX).

She is maternal sister to Monamore Kboy Lady ET (VG86 – 3YR). She sold for 6,000gns at Monamore sale in 2019. Lot: 35 Monamore pink Lady 14 *RC

Sold for €4,000

Monamore D.J Raven

Next up is Lot 55: Monamore D.J Raven. Born in April 2020, she sold for €3,800. She is potentially an eighth-generation (EX).

Her dam Monamore AFT Raven (EX93-2YR) is maternal sister to Monamore Goldwyns Raven ET (EX91) and Monamore Bogarts Raven (EX).

Her gran dam is Monamore Lheros Raven ET (EX93-3YR) maternal sister to Monamore Oman Raven ET (EX-2YR). She sold for 8,500gns at the Stars of 2005 sale Millstreet. Lot: 55 Monamore D.J Raven

She sold for €3,800

Monamore MVP Miss Elly

Lot 4: Monamore MVP Miss Elly. Born January 2020, and sold for €3,700. Served on May 2, to a sexed S-S-I PR Renegade straw, she is a potential sixth-generation (EX).

Her dam is Monamore Miss Elly 23 ET (EX). Monamore MVP Miss Elly is maternal sister to Monamore Moguls Miss Elly (VG88) and Monamore Admired Miss Elly (VG). Lot: 4 Monamore MVP Miss Elly

Sold for €3,700

Monamore Miss Elly 95

Lot 58: Monamore Miss Elly 95. Born February 2020, sold for €3,600. Served on May 29, to a sexed Sandy-Valley Challenger straw.

She is a potential 13th generation VG/EX and a potential seventh generation 3.52% protein. Lot 58: Monamore Miss Elly 95

Sold for €3,600

Prices from Monamore sale

Starting with the heifer calves all born last autumn or spring. Lot: 88 Monamore Swing August Red

Born January 2021

Sold for €1,800

Lot: 97 Monamore Papoose 31

Born February 2021

Sold for €2,500

Lot: 100 Monamore Pivotal Rosemarie Red

Born April 2021

Sold for €1,400

Lot: 87 Monamore Miss Ellys Doorman

Born December 2020

Sold for €2,700

Lot: 85 Monamore Ultimate Torch

Born November 2020

Sold for €2,600

Lot: 77 Monamore Lucys Tatoo ET

Born March 2021

Sold for €2,200

Lot: 76 Monamore Nacash Barbie

Born February 2021

Sold for €2,700

Lot: 45 Monamore Fifis Pepper

Born October 2020

Sold for €3,200