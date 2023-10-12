Lack of supports and public perception were highlighted as reasons for “slow uptake” on bioenergy at the national Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) conference today (Thursday, October 12).

The conference, at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, is focusing on how bioenergy can be used in the energy transition for renewable policy.

Head of business supports and transport at Sustainability Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), Fergus Sharkey, said that uptake for biomass, biogas and heat pumps has been “minimal”.

However, interest in heat pumps did rise “significantly” this year, and interest is expected to continue rising with scheme changes, Sharkey added.

The Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) relaunched in March 2023 and increases the support for heat pump installations of up to 40% of costs, subject to state aid approval, and provides for additional upgrade measures in buildings to facilitate the installation of heat pumps

IrBEA chief executive officer (CEO) and president, Paddy Phelan said supports act as a “barrier” and said that there is a “continued struggle for those that want to decarbonise”.

However, he said that through proper design, options and educating the public to make informed decisions that this perception could be overcome.

Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan also spoke at the conference.

L-r: Biomethane programme manager at Gas Networks Ireland, Padraig Fleming; events manager at Gas Networks Ireland, Shannon Oldfield; IrBEA CEO, Seán Finan; Minister Eamon Ryan; IrBEA president and CEO, Paddy Phelan; head of commercial at Bord na Móna Renewable Energy, Brendan Kelly. Image cource: IrBEA

He acknowledged that while Ireland made “significant progress” in decarbonising electricity through reaching wind energy goals, heat systems were like the “forgotten child”.

Minister Ryan added that carbon tax from Budget 2024 gives the industry “confidence” for changes to be made in relation to heat systems.

Carbon tax will increase by €7.50/t of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted, from €48.50 to €56.00. This applies from October 11, 2023 for auto fuels. The increase will apply to all other fuels from May 1, 2024.

The tax increases petrol and diesel prices of up to 3c/L.

The IrBEA conference continues throughout the day, including conversations with industry pioneers; discussions about the emerging carbon market; and discussions about opportunities for bioenergy, with perspective from the Climate Change Advisory Council.