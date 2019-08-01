Investigations begin on 10 cattle stolen in overnight raid

A number of cattle have been reported stolen from a farm in an overnight raid yesterday morning, Wednesday, July 31.

Taking place in Co. Armagh, the incident is being investigated by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

In a statement on the matter, local PSNI officers said: “Police in Newtownhamilton today received a report regarding the theft of 10 cattle along the Kingsmill Road.

It is believed that this occurred between 12:00am and 5:30am this date.

“If anyone has any information regarding this please call 101 quoting reference 663 31/07/19,” the statement concluded.

Police ‘keen to speak’ to tractor driver

Meanwhile, police are “keen to speak” to a man who was driving a tractor that was involved in a road traffic collision over the weekend.

Members of the PSNI in Strabane, Co. Tyrone, are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred along the main A5 Victoria Road at the junction with the Cloughcor Road at around 5:45pm on Friday, July 26.

The crash occurred between a black Peugeot 206 and a green John Deere tractor that was towing a blue and yellow silage trailer, according to a police spokesperson.

Police are keen to speak with the driver of the tractor; the driver is described as being in his early to mid 20s with brown hair and of skinny build.

“Police would also like to speak with anyone who witnessed this collision – particularly anyone who may have caught it on dash-cam,” the PSNI representative added.

“Please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1561 of 26/07/2019 if you can assist in any way,” the spokesperson concluded.