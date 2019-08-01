Hedge-cutter stolen from low-loader in farmyard

Members of An Garda Síochána are investigating the theft of hedge-cutter from a low-loader in a farmyard in Co. Monaghan.

The incident is believed to have occurred over the weekend and involves an Arbocut 2000.

In a statement on social media, local Gardaí said:

“An Arbocut 2000 hydraulic hedge-cutter/mulcher similar to below was stolen from a low-loader which was parked in a farmyard at Drumberagh, Laragh, Castleblayney, between 10:00pm on Saturday, July 27, and 8:00am on Monday, July 29.

“If you noticed anything suspicious over the weekend in the area or can offer any information relating to this theft please contact us at Carrickmacross on: 042-9690190,” the Garda statement concluded.

Gardaí investigate burnt bales

Meanwhile, to the south of the country, Gardaí have begun investigations following a vandalism incident where a number of bales of hay were set alight by youths in Co. Cork.

Taking place in Glanmire, Co. Cork, the incident occurred on Sunday night.

In a statement to AgriLand, a Garda representative said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred on Sunday, July 28, between 7:30pm and 9:30pm at a field in the Glanmire area of Cork.

It is reported that a group of youths set hay on fire. Investigations are ongoing.