Pre-tax profit more than doubles for FBD in first 6 months of 2019

FBD Holdings plc has announced its half-yearly results for the first six months of 2019, announcing a profit before tax of nearly €39 million.

The firm recorded a net profit before tax of €38.7 million – more than double the €18.4 million in 2018.

Revealing its results today, Thursday, August 1, the firm recorded a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of €190 million; this compares to €192 million in 2018, the company noted.

In spite of this, retention remains healthy with increased new business in commercial and private motor, according to FBD.