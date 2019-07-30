Tractor driver sought following traffic collision

Police are “keen to speak” to man who was driving a tractor that was involved in a road traffic collision over the weekend.

Members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in Strabane, Co. Tyrone, are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred along the main A5 Victoria Road at the junction with the Cloughcor Road at around 5:45pm on Friday, July 26.

The crash occurred between a black Peugeot 206 and a green John Deere tractor that was towing a blue and yellow silage trailer, according to a police spokesperson.

Police are keen to speak with the driver of the tractor, the driver is described as being in his early to mid 20s with brown hair and of skinny build.

“Police would also like to speak with anyone who witnessed this collision – particularly anyone who may have caught it on dash-cam,” the PSNI representative added.

“Please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1561 of 26/07/2019 if you can assist in any way,” the spokesperson concluded.

29 cattle stolen in Armagh

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a total of 29 cattle were stolen from a farm over the weekend, the PSNI has confirmed.

The incident is thought to have occurred near Aghagallon, Co. Armagh, between Friday, July 12, and Saturday morning, July 13.

A PSNI spokesman said: “On Saturday, a farmer in the Colane Road area of Aghagallon awoke to discover 29 of his cattle had been stolen from his farm in that area.

These cattle are all mixed breed and are believed to have been stolen some time between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

“Moving that amount of cattle may not have appeared suspicious at the time, so if you think you may have seen anything or know anything about this, give us a ring on 101 quoting reference 1354 of 13/07/19,” the police statement concluded.