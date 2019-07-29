65-year-old shot in armed robbery on UK farm

Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was shot and firearms stolen during an armed robbery on a farm in the UK.

Taking place in Lancashire, England, police were called around 9:40pm yesterday, Sunday, July 28, to a report of a man had been injured during a robbery at a farm on Back Lane, Aughton.

“Officers, including armed police, attended the address and found the man, aged 65, had been shot to the ankle and knee with what is believed to be a firearm,” Lancashire Constabulary said in a statement.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and is to undergo surgery for his injuries.

Detectives believe a number of men wearing balaclavas or face coverings and carrying firearms were involved.

Four shotguns, jewellery, watches and cash were stolen from inside the property before the offenders made off from the scene.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing to find the men involved, the police statement said.

Detective inspector Jason Richardson, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries following an armed robbery at a farm in Aughton.

The victim has understandably been left very shaken by his ordeal and is awaiting surgery at hospital.

“Incidents of this nature are rare and I would like to reassure the public we have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation. We are determined to find the men responsible and the firearms they took.

“Patrols have also been stepped up in the area.

“If you know anything about this robbery, I would urge you to get in contact with us at your earliest opportunity.

“If you saw or heard anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of robbery, please come forward,” the inspector concluded.