Pics: Beef Plan protests begin around the country

The Beef Plan Movement officially begun its nationwide protest this morning, Monday, July 29, calling on farmers to not trade with the wider industry to highlight the importance of beef and suckler farmers to the sector.

The protest also saw the start of peaceful demonstrations outside five beef factories around the country, following on from the early beginning to a sixth protest outside ABP Bandon, Co. Cork, yesterday evening.

The factory protests began at 6:00am this morning outside the following factories: Kepak Kilbeggan; Kepak Athleague; Liffey Meats Ballinasloe; ABP Bandon; Dawn Meats Ballyhaunis; and Dawn Meats Rathdowney.

There will be protests at more sites later in the week, according to the farmer organisation. The Beef Plan Movement also issued members with protest guidelines, which protesters will have to abide by to take part.

The farmer representative group has outlined that, as of tomorrow, farmers “will not trade”.

Refusing to go to local co-ops;

Refusing to sell cattle in local marts;

Refusing to go to a factory with cattle; and

Refusing to shop in local towns. This will include:

The movement has said that this will be done so that people can begin to realize how much beef and suckler farmers contribute and how much everyone has to lose if such farmers go out of business.