An incredible, small island that can lead the way on renewable energy…

In Ireland, we need to look at what can work for us in terms of energy and understand better how to do that – we have an incredible, small island here and we can lead the way on this. The opportunities are there now and we should grab them.

These were the sentiments expressed by Stephanie Cummins, project coordinator of Tipperary Energy Agency, who is coordinating the Energy in Agriculture conference next month.

The conference will be held on Tuesday, August 20, at Gurteen Agriculture College and is a joint initiative between Teagasc, Tipperary County Council, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Tipperary Energy Agency and Gurteen Agricultural College.

It was launched by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, on the farm of Michéal Looney in Macroom, Co. Cork, on Thursday, July 18, and Cummins spoke to AgriLand after proceedings concluded on the day.

‘Getting the message out’

She said the launch of the event was all about “getting the message out” as to why people should come along on the day and join in proceedings.

The launch was about getting the message out about why people should come to the Energy in Agriculture event.

She continued: “It provides participants with an opportunity to become educated about what they can do when it comes to energy – they receive practical advice and that helps them then to realise that anything is possible.”

Cummins also pointed to the level of support on the day and the element of trust between suppliers and buyers.

The exhibitors are trustworthy and the products that are being sold at the event are good products.

She added: “We want an open, honest conversation about energy in this country and the event at Gurteen Agriculture College will provide all of us with an opportunity to do just that.

Advertisement

“We will also discuss policy – and practicalities, which is very important.”

‘Going from strength to strength’

Meanwhile, Cummins says the Energy in Agriculture conference has been going from strength to strength since its inception in 2016.

Last year, there were over 3,000 people in attendance and organisers are expecting numbers to increase significantly on that this time round.

There is a huge interest in the event from all walks of life – that is great to see.

She added: “We have an opportunity in this country now for rural to supply urban – and it all makes sense.

“In Ireland, we need to look at what can work for us and understand better how to do that – we have an incredible, small island here and we can lead the way on this.

“The opportunities are there now and we should grab them”.