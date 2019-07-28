Beef Plan protest kicks off in Cork

The Beef Plan Movement has begun the first of its demonstrations outside beef factory sites as part of a national protest.

The first protest, in Co. Cork, outside ABP Bandon, kicked off this evening, Sunday, July 28, ahead of schedule.

The protest was originally supposed to begin tomorrow, which will be the case with the majority of the other demonstrations planned by the movement.

However, according to representatives of the Beef Plan Movement, there has been a processor reaction to news of its planned protest.

Representatives note that Kepak Athleague filled its lairage with cattle and sheep this evening, while Liffey Meats in Ballinasloe also filled its lairage today.

In addition to the above mentioned plants, demonstrations are also planned by the movement to take place outside Kepak Kilbeggan, Dawn Meats Ballyhaunis and Dawn Meats Rathdowney.

The demonstrations are part of an overall protest; the farmer representative group has outlined that, as of tomorrow, farmers “will not trade”.

Refusing to go to local co-ops;

Refusing to sell cattle in local marts;

Refusing to go to a factory with cattle; and

Refusing to shop in local towns. This will include:

The movement has said that this will be done so that people can begin to realize how much beef and suckler farmers contribute and how much everyone has to lose if such farmers go out of business.

The protest will continue until further notice, according to Beef Plan.