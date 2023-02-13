The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has called on the government to address the “severe challenges” facing the sheep sector.

The association said that sheep farmers are “the backbone of the rural economy” and need immediate supports to protect their livelihoods.

“The situation facing sheep farmers in Ireland is becoming increasingly dire,” Michael McDonnell, INHFA vice-president, said.

“An immediate pressing issue is the current price of lamb which is over €20 behind last year’s price for a 22kg lamb carcass.

“This price drop is having a devastating impact on farmers, many of whom are already operating on very tight margins.

“This will have serious consequences for next summer’s store trade because a lot of those finishers will not be at the ringside,” McDonnell said.

The INHFA vice-president said that rising feed and fertiliser costs are have “a devastating impact within the industry”.

McDonnell said the association also had concerns about the potential impact on competition within the market due the proposed sale of Kildare Chilling, one of the largest processors of lamb in Ireland, to Dawn Meats.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is currently examining the proposed deal.

The INHFA said that the low price of wool, a lack of new markets for lamb and the high percentage of hill sheep farmers that are unable to diversify also pose problems.

The association is seeking clarity on how many farmers have applied for the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) to ensure that any unspent funds are immediately targeted at the sector.

McDonnell said that funding could also been available through the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) Fund.