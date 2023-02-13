The chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Sheep Committee, Kevin Comiskey, has said that today’s protest highlighting the income crisis facing sheep farmers may not be enough.

IFA members from across the country are taking part in the demonstration in Co. Roscommon which began at 10:30a.m today (Monday, February 13).

The protest was organised following the latest price cut, which has hit sheep farmers already grappling with severe input costs and slashed margins.

Addressing the assembled farmers, IFA president Tim Cullinan called for immediate action from the processors and the government.

“The Minister [for agriculture Charlie McConalogue] must act now. Promising to convene meetings won’t cut it.

Advertisement

“This is the third time our members have taken action and sounded the alarm bell in as many weeks. Let this government and the processors be under no illusion; it won’t be the last if support is not forthcoming,” he said.

Speaking to Agriland at Roscommon Mart, IFA Sheep chair Kevin Comiskey said, “We have to get the message out there that we need more from the marketplace and also in the form of direct supports from the government”.

“We need more from the marketplace, that responsibility lies with Bord Bia and the factories and also greater transparency with farmers highlighting the concerns around the labelling of sheepmeat.

“Sheep farmers need direct supports and this responsibility lies with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

“In fairness to the minister, he has acknowledged the struggles sheep farmers are facing and the payment in the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) of €12/ewe was too low.

Advertisement

“Sheep farmers must and need to get direct supports. We [the IFA] have been calling for a direct support of €30/ewe which is desperately needed,” he said. IFA sheep protest in Roscommon

“Since 2016, we have been pushing for an increase on the €10/ewe support from the Sheep Welfare Scheme and almost eight years later that has only increased by €2/ewe.

“It’s an insult, it wouldn’t fix a puncture on a child’s bicycle bike. We need the supports now, sheep farmers are in a crisis.

“If we don’t, the sheep sector is in a perilous position,” the IFA Sheep chair continued. IFA members gather outside Roscommon Mart

“This is the biggest statement to date [today’s protest] and bigger statements may be needed again.

“We need to keep the pressure on the government and the relevant bodies or else there will ne future for sheep farming,” Comiskey said.