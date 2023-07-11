The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) is calling on the government to implement support “similar to the covid payment” for farmers struggling due to delayed schemes.

Payments under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) will be delayed by almost one month, until October 17 while Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) payments will be made almost a week later from October 24.

INHFA have recommended that a family farm payment should be introduced from October 1.

INHFA president, Vincent Roddy told Agriland that the group would be looking for €300 to €400 a week for farmers affected and this could be paid through social protection or the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

“If a farmer goes to social protection offices at the minute, they’ll be told they can sell their animals so they have the means to qualify money and be turned away,” Roddy said.

In it’s budget submission for 2024, the INHFA stated that during the Covid-19 pandemic, “the state rolled out essential support to ensure all sectors of society had the necessary financial support to deal with the emerging crisis.

“In the farming sector, there will be a potential financial crisis for farm families that (through no fault of their own) can’t get their farm payments.”

It added that: “If payment dates were changed in any other sector as they are here there would be uproar.”

Delayed support

At the INHFA annual general meeting (AGM), Minister McConalogue told farmers that implementation of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is part of the reason for other delays.

The minister effectively ruled out any changes to the 2023 dates, but did say that the issue would be revisited next year, with the potential for a return to the the previous payment dates.

Roddy told Agriland: “With the delays I would not expect trades to be the same. Trades for that sector have been erratic recently and this would effect it more.”

According to Roddy, payments are usually available around September 20.

“Families will struggle from the delay, there will be kids going back to college and school at this time and just for farmers themselves with bills.

“Clearly the best option is that farmers get their CAP payments but we must have a fall back option,” Roddy added.