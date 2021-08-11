An appeal for information has been made by members of An Garda Síochána in relation to the theft of a small trailer from a yard in Co. Offaly.

The theft is believed to have taken place in the Birr region of the county between last Thursday (August 5) and yesterday (Tuesday, August 10).

In an appeal for details which may be relevant to the crime, local Gardaí based in the Laois-Offaly Garda division took to social media yesterday to say:

“Birr Garda are investigating the theft of this trailer from a yard in Killeen Birr between Thursday, August 5, 2021 – [Tuesday] August 10, 2021.

“Any information regarding the circumstances or location to Birr Garda at: 057-9169710,” the appeal added.

Trailer theft in Mayo

Meanwhile, information is also being sought following the theft of a cattle trailer from a yard in Co. Mayo in recent days.

The trailer was stolen from the Foghill area of the county in the early hours of Monday morning (August 9).

The trailer in question is an 8ftx4ft P O’Haire cattle trailer and is believed to have been taken between the hours of 1:00a.m and 7:00a.m.

It has a registration bearing: 131-G-2223 and has a noticeable dent on front right-hand side of trailer, according to its owner. In addition, it has quite distinctive air vents drilled into the side of it, which were put in by the owner.

Anyone with information which may be of use is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on: 096-20560 or online here.