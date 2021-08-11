Convergence of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments has been backed by the Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA), which says “the benefits to many outweigh the losses to the few”.

The IBLA said it has examined the recent Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) modelling on how CAP convergence will impact on its farmer members.

Highlighting that farmers and rural-dwellers will need “maximum support” to stay working the land, the farming organisation dismissed “viability” and “sustainability” as “buzzwords, stressing that the “only line that matters is net profit”.

“At the end of the week, what you have in your hand from your sweat and toil is what is the most important.

Claiming that the Teagasc National Farm Survey 2020 report has “clearly identified that net profit is non-existent under the current supply chain models”, the farm group said:

“How any government department or any farm organisation would not choose the option, which helps support our farmers as much as possible, is not considering the best interests of family farms and rural communities.

“Under the 85% convergence model, cattle rearing farmers will benefit the most and also under the 100% convergence model.

“This sector has always been at a disadvantage. It is now time for these farmers to voice what they want,” it added.

Pointing to the CAP consultation “town hall” meetings which are running this week, the IBLA urged its members and farmers in general to request a ballot on options for convergence and front-loading, outlining that this would allow farmers to vote for what they want.

As such, the organisation is urging farmers to register for the meetings – which will run tonight and tomorrow night (Wednesday and Thursday, August 11 and 12) from 7:00pm – and request such a ballot, stressing that “each farmer’s voice counts. Each submission counts”.

“Stand up for you, your farm and the next generation of farmers. Remember those who went before, who hadn’t a fair crack of the whip. Take hold of the whip now.”

Urging its members to “end a message home to the minister”, the IBLA concluded, stating:

“We will no longer be seen and not heard. You have the option to vote at the end of each meeting – come out and vote for what you want.”