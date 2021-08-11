The highly renowned suckler herd – the Culla herd – is set to go under the hammer this Saturday, August 14.

The herd is a well-recognised name in pedigree show cattle circles, and has won countless prizes and awards for the quality of livestock in the herd over the years.

A total of 29 lots will go under the hammer and will include a variety of suckler stock.

The organisers have told Agriland that there will be maiden heifers, cows in calf and cows with calves at foot all on offer at the auction.

The pictures below (taken by Tricia Kennedy), give a sample of the livestock that will be on offer at Saturday’s Culla herd dispersal sale (Click on an image to enlarge and scroll across to view the gallery). LOT 511: Culla Laura with Scardaune Mark bull calf at foot

LOT 510: Culla Jade ET with Bosco bull calf at foot

LOT 512: Culla Lilly in calf to Corri Alan, due end of August

LOT 514: Culla Rihanna out of prize winning Culla Jade

LOT 515: Culla Rosie

LOT 513: Culla O Lady in calf to Thurnton Officer

LOT 516: Kiltybane Nancy

LOT 520: Killadeas Ouch

LOT 517: Marne Liberty in calf and due in January

LOT 521: Culla Molly

LOT 528: Culla Rebeca

LOT 527: Culla Rylie

All pedigree cattle on offer at the dispersal sale have been tested as non carriers of Progressive Ataxia.

The full catalogue is available on MartEye, and the sale will take place this Saturday, August 14, at Ballybay Mart.