Farmers should hold firm for €6.10/kg for lambs and not accept lower prices from factories.

This is according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association’s (ICSA) sheep chair, Sean McNamara.

Speaking about the scarcity of fit sheep and reports that factories are trying to ‘scare’ farmers into accepting lower prices, Sean said: “Fit lambs are fierce scarce and there is no need whatsoever to be taken in by fearmongering by factories.

“Factories are trying to scare farmers to accept lower prices but we [ICSA] know that they are paying a lot more for lamb in the UK which they are importing from.

“If factories offer farmers less than €6.10/kg, then farmers should tell them to forget about it, because they will have to buy lambs at a much higher price in the UK.

“Furthermore, I’m calling on the Minister for Agriculture to ensure that there is much more scrutiny to ensure that any imported lamb is not sold as Irish quality assured lamb.”

Prices for lambs fall by 20c/kg

Factories on Monday made the move to pull lamb prices by up to 20c/kg from last week.

Quotes are ranging from €5.80-6.00/kg – back from €6.00-6.20/kg as seen last week.

Mart managers noted a quieter trade for finished lambs towards the tail end of last week and were back at sales held yesterday (Monday, August 9).

Sheep trade

Meanwhile, in terms of other news within the sheep trade, the Tullow Sheep Breeders Association witnessed an “outstanding show and sale last Wednesday (August 4) with the stock on show described as being of “exceptional quality”.

The 34th annual show and sale saw 1,200 lambs on offer that sold to an average of €158 – with some lots breaking the €200/head mark.

Ewe lambs of 37-38kg generally sold from €140/head up to €160/head, while 40-44kg ewe lambs sold for €130-160/head