25 Northern non-profit organisations are to benefit from £4.3 million from the latest round of the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs’ Environment Fund.

Environment Minister Edwin Poots made the announcement during a visit to the Mournes to discuss emergency plans for restoration and recovery.

The 25 projects will aim to boost nature recovery and connect people with nature.

Minister Poots said: “I was delighted to see so many and varied projects being successful in their applications.

“Projects range from the creation of nature-rich trails and walkways, outdoor recreation facilities, protection of our coastline and the restoration of habitats and peatlands.”

Environment Fund reaches £7 million

The announcement brings the total that Minister Poots has allocated to environmental projects through the Environment Fund this financial year to around £7 million.

“This funding will also support Covid Recovery and Green Growth by enabling environmental and access projects,” Minister Poots continued.

“Through this £4.3 million funding programme, my department is proactively delivering opportunities so that people can spend time enjoying nature, which in turn benefits mental health and well-being.

“I fully support partnership working between the community, government and businesses so that collectively we do all that we can to actively protect and enhance our varied countryside and wildlife.”

Heather McLachlan from The National Trust, which is one of the 25 organisations set to receive money from the fund, said: “We are delighted to welcome the DAERA Minister back to the Mournes to see and discuss the work that is in progress to support the recovery following the fire.

“Funding from DAERA will play a crucial role in enabling that recovery to continue. It is vital that all stakeholders work together to create a vision and long term management plan for the protection of this precious place for everyone,” Minister Poots concluded.