Milking machine manufacturer DeLaval has reached a milking milestone anniversary in Ireland – having traded for 90 years as of this year.

Established in 1883, the Swedish manufacturer began trading in Ireland from 1931.

DeLaval was founded by Gustaf de Laval, who patented the cream separator.

Back to present day, the business says it is focused on dairy efficiency and sustainability “with a long-term goal to help farmers reduce the environmental footprint of dairying in Ireland”.

Over the course of the 90 years, the company has since established 20 dealers throughout both Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Commenting, Paul Lofgren, president and CEO of DeLaval Group, said: “We are excited to celebrate the 90th anniversary of DeLaval in Ireland alongside our customers, business partners and employees.

“Our commitment to making sustainable food production possible remains intact.

“We will continue to support Irish dairy farmers in producing more quality milk while reducing environmental impact.”

Ciarán Murphy, territory sales manager for UK and Ireland, also spoke, adding: “Our customers have always been an integral part of our journey and a true source of inspiration.

“I want to thank our customers for their loyalty and our dealers for their level of service. Last, but absolutely not least, a big thank you to our employees. DeLaval Ireland is blessed to have such dedicated people.”

DeLaval now employs 4,500 people and operates in more than 100 markets with millions of customers worldwide.