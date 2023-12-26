A Russian classical pianist and mezzo soprano who left Moscow to live on a beef farm in Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath, has released her version of ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’ as a Christmas single.

Larissa Tormey, who is originally from Central Russia, left behind her career in Moscow after meeting her husband Christy when he visited Russia in 2001.

“‘In The Bleak Midwinter’ was the very first Christmas carol I learned upon moving to Ireland 22-years-ago,” she said.

For years, she had a cherished tradition of performing the timeless classic at various Christmas events. This year marked a turning point, as she decided to release it as a Christmas single.

“I’ve carried the sentiment of ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’ with me for years, singing it annually at Christmas events. It felt like the perfect time to commit it to a recording,” said Larissa.

Multi-instrumentalist and producer, Kevin Whyms, lent his expertise to the production of the track, skilfully enriching it with his emotive guitar playing. The collaboration resulted in a rendition that showcases the essence of folk music, while adding contemporary flair.

Larissa’s rendition of ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’ featured on Hotpress magazine’s list of the best Irish artists’ songs to listen to. As the single went on pre-sale, Hotpress was enthusiastic: “A powerhouse display of vocal capability – it’s an icy melancholy-tinged new spin on a well-known classic, definitely reinterpreted with stirring shades of modern musical flair. Perfect listening for a chilly winter’s night.”

Larissa will continue her folk and singer-songwriter music journey by starting the New Year with a concert alongside PJ Murrihy on Friday, January 26, at Tuar Ard, Moate. This follows the success of their duet, ”’I Wish I Had Someone to Love Me,’ which was featured on Murrihy’s latest album, and stands as Larissa’s most viewed video on YouTube, showcasing their musical chemistry and mutual passion for folk music.

Larissa extended thanks to the DJs who have been sharing her music both within Ireland and abroad, contributing to her decade-long musical journey. She looks forward to celebrating her 10th anniversary in the music business in 2024.

Larissa’s evocative interpretation of ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’ is now available at all streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, it has been a challenging year on the farm for Larissa and Christy: “We closed our butcher business in Tullamore, and concentrated more on the farm. Weather was not great this summer, and cattle had to go in earlier, which was more difficult. It was harder to buy cattle, as most farmers know, prices went very high.

“We finished our year very well, with all the stock bought, and we received Bord Bia Quality Assurance status again, as we did for the last 20 years. Christy loves farming, and I am always here to support him as best as I can,” said Larissa.